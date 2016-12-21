Police Name Three Theft Suspects Injured In Sand Springs Pursuit

Three people are in the hospital after crashing their car on Highway 412 while running from police.

Sand Springs Police say the suspects identified as two women and one man stole TVs from the Sand Springs Walmart around 2 a.m. Wednesday, December 21.

Captain Todd Enzbrenner said the two women were seen leaving the store with two large flat screen TVs and two airbeds they hadn't paid for. They put them into a red Cadillac where the male suspect was outside waiting, according to a news release.

An officer spotted them and tried to stop the car, but they took off. After a pursuit reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, the suspects crashed on Highway 64 near Quanah. The car went into the cable median barrier and went end-over-end at least twice.

The man and two women were taken to the hospital, Enzbrenner said. The two women, Stacy Renee Price and Jessica Barnett, both 30, were treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the man, 21-year-old Ronell Lee Sims, is in critical condition.