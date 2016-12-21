Broken Arrow Woman's Death Investigated As Homicide

Broken Arrow Police say they are now investigating a woman's suspicious death as a homicide. They have not named a suspect.

A relative found the body of Debra Lynn Morgan, 39, on November 7, 2016. She was in her home in the 4400 block of West Quincy.

"During the investigation, the Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be a gun shot wound to the head," Public Information Officer James Koch said in a news release.

BAPD said they will not release any additional information as it might compromise their investigation.