Burglar Steals Donated Items From Tulsa Outreach Program

Surveillance video shows the burglary suspect walk out with items stolen from inside Manna House.

A local outreach program was burglarized Tuesday morning and the burglary suspect was caught on camera.

Manna House Ministry is a transitional home for girls coming out of foster care or who are homeless, just moved to a new location in south Tulsa.

The burglary suspect pulled up to the home Tuesday morning, walked up to the fence, tried to open a door with a passcode lock and somehow he got in.

The director of the home said they had just had a brand new Apple computer donated Monday night and that's what the burglar took along with several other computer accessories and Internet access points.

They said it's so disappointing because the home operates solely off donations and that computer was an opportunity for the girls to apply for jobs and work on school.

