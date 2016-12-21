Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa Assault, Harassment - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa Assault, Harassment

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Price mug shot. Joshua Price mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man was arrested in connection to an apparent hate crime earlier this year. Joshua Clayton Price is in the Tulsa Jail on complaints of malicious intimidation or harassment and malicious injury to property.

Tulsa Police said Price assaulted a man at the 15th and Lewis Walgreens on May 15, 2016. The victim, Jose Emmanuel Vega, was wearing an Oklahomans for Equality T-shirt with a rainbow on it. 

Vega had a run-in with Price in the store then found the man waiting for him outside in the parking lot, News On 6 partner The Frontier reported.

5/19/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Police Look For Man In Assault Outside Walgreens

Court records state Price punched Vega in the arm and kicked at his vehicle. Police said Price yelled slurs about Vega's race and sexual orientation during the offense.

A warrant had been sworn out for Price's arrest, and he was taken into custody Monday, December 19. An arrest report states the manager of a QuikTrip at 11300 East 11th Street called officers because Price was trying to take beer and ice cream without having the money to pay for them.

  • CrimeMore>>

  • Thief Steals Veteran’s Truck From Mannford VFW Parking Lot

    Thief Steals Veteran’s Truck From Mannford VFW Parking Lot

    A disabled Army veteran is left without a way to get around after a person stole his truck from the Mannford VFW.

    More >>

    A disabled Army veteran is left without a way to get around after a person stole his truck from the Mannford VFW.

    More >>

  • Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

    Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

    A man charged in the death of an Owasso teacher pleaded guilty to the crime Monday. Scott Alan Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a charge which was brought upon him after prosecutors blamed him for a three-car crash that killed 32-year-old Owasso Public Schools teacher Bobbi White on May 15, 2016. 9/6/2016 Related Story: Man Charged With Death Of Owasso Teacher Arrested White taught ninth-grade English at Owasso Mid-High for two years. 8/3...More >>
    A man charged in the death of an Owasso teacher pleaded guilty to the crime Monday. Scott Alan Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a charge which was brought upon him after prosecutors blamed him for a three-car crash that killed 32-year-old Owasso Public Schools teacher Bobbi White on May 15, 2016. 9/6/2016 Related Story: Man Charged With Death Of Owasso Teacher Arrested White taught ninth-grade English at Owasso Mid-High for two years. 8/3...More >>

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.