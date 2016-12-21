Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa Assault, Harassment

A man was arrested in connection to an apparent hate crime earlier this year. Joshua Clayton Price is in the Tulsa Jail on complaints of malicious intimidation or harassment and malicious injury to property.

Tulsa Police said Price assaulted a man at the 15th and Lewis Walgreens on May 15, 2016. The victim, Jose Emmanuel Vega, was wearing an Oklahomans for Equality T-shirt with a rainbow on it.

Vega had a run-in with Price in the store then found the man waiting for him outside in the parking lot, News On 6 partner The Frontier reported.

Court records state Price punched Vega in the arm and kicked at his vehicle. Police said Price yelled slurs about Vega's race and sexual orientation during the offense.

A warrant had been sworn out for Price's arrest, and he was taken into custody Monday, December 19. An arrest report states the manager of a QuikTrip at 11300 East 11th Street called officers because Price was trying to take beer and ice cream without having the money to pay for them.