Police Release Victims' Names In Tulsa's Latest Homicides

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have released the names of two people found shot to death on Tuesday, December 20th.

The first victim, 31-year-old Kenney D. Long was found dead at a Tulsa apartment complex in the 6300 block of South 107th East Avenue by his mother early Tuesday.

The second victim, 35-year-old Joshua Farrar was found shot in the chest outside a home in the 1400 block of West Admiral Boulevard Tuesday evening.  

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the first homicide, police arrested 32-year-old Yania Parker.  In the second homicide, police arrested 27-year-old Andrew McGee.  

Both Parker and McGee were booked into the Tulsa County jail on first-degree murder complaints.

