Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tulsa Non-Profit

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A group of teens is on edge after a man broke into their foster home and stole a brand new computer.

The computer was donated and not something the non-profit can afford to replace.

The Launch Outreach program just moved to a location in south Tulsa last month and the girls were excited about the new computer, which they use to study, do homework and apply for jobs.

Video shows the thief walking out of Manna House in broad daylight with boxes of their stuff and a brand new computer under his arm.

The newly donated Apple desktop is a luxury for this penny stretching non-profit.

Program director Breanna Garrett said, "So, basically it's a lot of opportunities, if that makes sense, for our girls and other girls in our community that got stolen."

Garrett said the new computer had been donated by a board member Sunday night - the girls hadn't even had the chance to use it.

"It just got donated to us Sunday, too, so it was the very next day," she said.

In the video, you can see the thief waiting around in the parking lot Monday morning, sitting in his white Lexus. Then, around 8 a.m. he braves the side gate then the side door, somehow getting the locked door open.

Once the thief got inside, he walked down a hallway, checked in the first room, where there are several computers, then walked all the way down the hallway and check in another room where the brand new computer was sitting inside.

Garrett said, "It's disheartening, you know? I know there's a lot of that, and you've been hearing a lot about it on the news right now, but I mean we're here trying to make a difference day in and day out and it's just like, come on, you know?"

The scary part is that the director said the girls were upstairs asleep at the time of the burglary.

The women with Manna House are asking anyone who might recognize the man in the video to contact Tulsa police.

