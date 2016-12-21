Suspect In Custody After Chase Ends In Crash At Muskogee Health Department

One man is in custody after a chase ended with a crash in the parking lot of the Muskogee County Health Department.

According to Muskogee police, officers were called after U.S. Marshals began chasing a fugitive.

They said Mark Brandon Foster led law enforcement on a chase before he crashed in the parking lot of the Muskogee County Health Department.

Muskogee police said Foster then ran inside the building where a marshal was able to get him to surrender.

The building was evacuated for safety in the process and reopened shortly after Foster was taken into custody.

Police have not said what Foster was wanted for.