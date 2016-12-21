Oklahoma Dealing With Fallout From Mixon Video - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Dealing With Fallout From Mixon Video


By: Associated Press
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

In video released this week, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon sat stone-faced as he, his mother and police officers watched footage of him knocking out a female student with a punch and breaking her jaw and cheekbone.

The video of Mixon telling his side of the story three days after the July 2014 incident was released by Norman police. His mother, members of his legal team, Detective David Freudiger and Sgt. Gary Schmidt were in the room. The department released the video less than a week after Mixon's attorneys released video showing Mixon punching Oklahoma student Amelia Molitor at a local restaurant.

Mixon entered an Alford plea, acknowledging there was likely enough evidence to convict him of misdemeanor assault while still asserting his innocence. He did not serve jail time and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

He was suspended by the Sooners for a year after the altercation and has apologized, but many believe more should have been done.

