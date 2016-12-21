Oklahoma Dealing With Fallout From Mixon Video

In video released this week, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon sat stone-faced as he, his mother and police officers watched footage of him knocking out a female student with a punch and breaking her jaw and cheekbone.

The video of Mixon telling his side of the story three days after the July 2014 incident was released by Norman police. His mother, members of his legal team, Detective David Freudiger and Sgt. Gary Schmidt were in the room. The department released the video less than a week after Mixon's attorneys released video showing Mixon punching Oklahoma student Amelia Molitor at a local restaurant.

Mixon entered an Alford plea, acknowledging there was likely enough evidence to convict him of misdemeanor assault while still asserting his innocence. He did not serve jail time and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

He was suspended by the Sooners for a year after the altercation and has apologized, but many believe more should have been done.

Stoops makes 1st comments from #OU since Mixon tape released: "n middle of altercation....horrible/wrong reaction....we designed discipline" — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

...Stoops counted...on discipline Mixon: "what we came up w discipline wise 2 1/2 yrs ago was significant. Fault me if .... he might have.. — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops counted, ...might be wrong 2 1/2 yrs, some thought it was appropriate. Now, and for right reasons, it may not be right reason" — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops cont'd....for those who find it unacceptable, i apologize, but I feel joe has moved ahead in a positive way & grown & matured. #NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops: "We expected the video to be released within 2-3 wks, the timeline has not worked well for anyone. — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops. Repeating that 2 1/2 years it may have seemed more the right thing to do than it is today. Says it's positive that things r diff 2da — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops says if it had happened now and not 2 1/2 years ago dismissal is what he would have done. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops-last couple of yrs we stopped recruiting couple kids with conduct issues. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops-I believe in young men we recruit, i think most coaches do, but here 2 1/2 yrs later that's not possible. #NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops says it has hurt that for legal reasons ppl haven't been able to see what Mixon is like. & hoped & expected video release then @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops-we've prolly had as good a 2 yrs ago of no discipline problems as we've had. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops-2 1/2 yrs ago thought we had strong penalty, now it's not enough. Now kids can't have 2nd chance. They know it. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Used to have these types discussions w teams during 2 a days. Now it's the first thing we do. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016

Stoops-Nixon has been really down as we knew he would be. We need to have Joe talk publicly. He wants to do that. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 21, 2016