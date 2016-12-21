Judge Rules Tulsa Man Accused Of Murder, Hate Crime Competent To Face Charges

Wednesday, a judge ruled Stanley Vernon Majors is competent to face the murder and hate crime charges against him.

Wednesday, a judge ruled Stanley Vernon Majors is competent to face the murder and hate crime charges against him.

Prosecutors say Majors shot and killed Khalid Jabara last summer after bombarding him with racial insults and harassing Jabara and his family, even running over Jabara’s mother with a car.

8/23/2016 Related Story: First-Degree Murder Charges Filed In Death Of Khalid Jabara

At the time of his arrest, Sergeant Dave Walker said police had been called to the neighborhood many times because of complaints that Majors had been acting aggressively towards his neighbors.

Majors is due back in court January 4th.