OU, Booker T., Current Browns Player Dom Alexander Gives Turkeys To Local Families In Need

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Former OU and Booker T. Washington player Dom Alexander made it to the NFL but didn't forget about where he came from.

Alexander teamed up with the Activities Changes Everything Foundation (A.C.E.) to donate 75 turkeys to families in need at Hawthorne Elementary and Crossover Academy Wednesday evening.

Alexander was unable to pass the turkeys out himself due to his NFL schedule, but his brother Derrick, father Derrick Sr. and former Pittsburgh Panther and Booker T. Hornet Isaac Bennett were all in attendance to help pass them out.

