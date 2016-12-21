Another Arrest Made In Abuse Case Of Twin 9-Month-Old Girls

The girls' maternal grandparents - Cathey and Johnny Miller - are in the Rogers County jail on complaints of child neglect.

The twins' parents - Kevin Fowler and Aislyn Miller - are charged with five counts of child neglect.

Rita Fowler is now in custody, charged with permitting child neglect and failing to report it.

Another arrest was made in a chilling child abuse case involving twin 9-month-old girls.

She's the paternal grandmother of two 9-month-old girls who Rogers County deputies say were starved to the bone and had maggots crawling in and out of their bodies.

