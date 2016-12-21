McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M. Had Lengthy Arre - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M. Had Lengthy Arrest Record

Clifford Miller's September mug shot from the McAlester Police Department Clifford Miller's September mug shot from the McAlester Police Department
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

Albuquerque police said they found the nude, headless body of Clifford Miller behind a Walmart store.

Detectives said Miller had not only been decapitated but also castrated.

12/20/2016 Related Story: McAlester Man Found Beheaded In Albuquerque

The Pittsburg County Jail sent us this mugshot of Miller from September of this year.

Police said Miller was being held there on several minor warrants out of Gore, Oklahoma.

Albuquerque investigators said Miller moved from McAlester to New Mexico a few months ago, hoping to find a job. 

McAlester said they didn't know Clifford Miller, but they knew of him because officers had arrested him multiple times.

"They have had some dealings with him in the past, yes," said McAlester Police Deputy Chief Darrell Miller. 

Deputy Chief Miller said Clifford Miller had an arrest sheet more than three pages long, primarily assault and battery, public drunk and resisting arrest complaints and the most recent on record was in 2004.

"Most of the citations, they are misdemeanors, so it's not a lot felonies," Deputy Chief Miller said. 

Albuquerque police are investigating and hoping to develop any information about the murder.

But the Deputy Chief said at this point, New Mexico investigators have not contacted McAlester Police.

"It is a crime that we hate to see," Miller said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Miller." 

  Thief Steals Veteran's Truck From Mannford VFW Parking Lot

    Thief Steals Veteran’s Truck From Mannford VFW Parking Lot

    A disabled Army veteran is left without a way to get around after a person stole his truck from the Mannford VFW.

    A disabled Army veteran is left without a way to get around after a person stole his truck from the Mannford VFW.

  Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

    Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

    A man charged in the death of an Owasso teacher pleaded guilty to the crime Monday. Scott Alan Smith, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a charge which was brought upon him after prosecutors blamed him for a three-car crash that killed 32-year-old Owasso Public Schools teacher Bobbi White on May 15, 2016.
