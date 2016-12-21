McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M. Had Lengthy Arrest Record

Albuquerque police said they found the nude, headless body of Clifford Miller behind a Walmart store.

Detectives said Miller had not only been decapitated but also castrated.

12/20/2016 Related Story: McAlester Man Found Beheaded In Albuquerque

The Pittsburg County Jail sent us this mugshot of Miller from September of this year.

Police said Miller was being held there on several minor warrants out of Gore, Oklahoma.

Albuquerque investigators said Miller moved from McAlester to New Mexico a few months ago, hoping to find a job.

McAlester said they didn't know Clifford Miller, but they knew of him because officers had arrested him multiple times.

"They have had some dealings with him in the past, yes," said McAlester Police Deputy Chief Darrell Miller.

Deputy Chief Miller said Clifford Miller had an arrest sheet more than three pages long, primarily assault and battery, public drunk and resisting arrest complaints and the most recent on record was in 2004.

"Most of the citations, they are misdemeanors, so it's not a lot felonies," Deputy Chief Miller said.

Albuquerque police are investigating and hoping to develop any information about the murder.

But the Deputy Chief said at this point, New Mexico investigators have not contacted McAlester Police.

"It is a crime that we hate to see," Miller said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Miller."