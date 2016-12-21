Second Employee Accused Of Embezzling From City Arrested

The second of two former City of Tulsa employees accused of embezzling money from the City turned himself in.

Wednesday afternoon, Douglas Reinholtz was booked into jail. He's accused of using his City-issued credit card to buy more than $21,000 worth of items the city never received.

Reinholtz retired in March of 2015 from the Tulsa Water and Sewer Department.

Tuesday, another former employee, Ronnie Smith, turned himself in. He's accused of embezzling $135,000 using falsified statements and invoices.

Both men are out on bond.