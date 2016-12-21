Bixby Native, Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. Makes Pro Bowl For Thi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bixby Native, Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. Makes Pro Bowl For Third Straight Year

DENVER, Colorado -

The NFL announced the 2017 Pro Bowl teams on Wednesday, and former Bixby Spartan standout Chris Harris Jr. is on the list.

The Denver Broncos cornerback will play in his third straight Pro Bowl.

Denver’s defense leads the league in yards allowed per attempt and per pass play.

