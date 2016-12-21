Sand Springs Police Chief’s Name Being Used In New Phone Scam

Captain Todd Enzbrenner said one of the callers claimed he was on an adult website and “met a woman who asked for his picture.

The Sand Springs Police Department has been contacted by two people – one in Oklahoma City and one in Edmond – claiming they were contacted by “Chief Mike Carter” demanding money and threatening criminal charges if they didn’t pay.

Captain Todd Enzbrenner said one of the callers claimed he was on an adult website and “met a woman who asked for his picture.

Thinking nothing was off, Enzbrenner said he sent the picture and then received a phone call from “Chief Carter.”

Enzbrenner said the man was then told, “The picture that he sent was actually to a 13-year-old child," and that the man needed to contact the 13-year-old's father, “to work this out before we file charges."

Enzbrenner said it's the first time police in Sand Springs have worked a case where a local official has been used as a prop; thinking it might be a crime of opportunity since Chief Carter is active on the department’s Facebook page and in news reports.

“It could be that simple, that he's got name recognition," Enzbrenner said.

After the calls, the department put a warning on Facebook saying, "No one from the Sand Springs Police Department or other law enforcement will call and ask you for money."

If you get one of these calls, Enzbrenner said you should call them. Police say you shouldn’t give out any personal information, you should gather what information you can and hang up."

If you have received a call from someone claiming to be Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter, police want you to call them and report the case.