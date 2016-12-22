Rain Expected Across Eastern Oklahoma For The Christmas Weekend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rain Expected Across Eastern Oklahoma For The Christmas Weekend

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Cloud cover will increase Thursday from west to east so the sunshine will only be a figment of our imagination by this evening at the latest.

We’ll start to see a thick cloud deck moving in from the west by as early as lunch time today. Highs will be cooler than yesterday with a light north wind.

Tonight, we’ll see chances for showers move into Green Country. Any chance for freezing rain or drizzle will stay across northwestern Oklahoma as temperatures are expected to stay above freezing tonight for our side of the state tonight.

Rain chances will then continue throughout the day Friday. Right now chances are 40-percent with the highest chances around mid-day into the early afternoon for the metro. Rain will then primarily impact locations east of Tulsa in the afternoon and evening hours.

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid to upper 30's. Highs on Friday will be similar to today in the mid to upper 40's. An upper level will be swinging overhead Friday bringing in those rain chances but a stronger system is expected for Sunday, Christmas Day.

Rain chances continue to remain low for Christmas Eve but a few showers could break out in the afternoon. As warm moist air is in place, any slight energy moving overhead could help produce a shower or two. The main storm system will move in on Christmas Day.

Areas of heavy rain and storms will be possible mainly in the afternoon and evening across eastern Oklahoma. Some storms will be strong too severe with damaging winds and large hail possible. Highs will be very warm in the mid to upper 60's.

If you are traveling, this storm system will impact most of the central region of the country from Oklahoma northward. Rain and storms expected into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Winter weather will then be an issue a little farther north. A cold front associated with this system will move through Christmas night causing temperatures to start a cooling trend for the beginning of next week.

Another storm system looks to be right on the heels coming in for the middle of next week.

