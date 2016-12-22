Man Killed Crossing Wagoner County Highway

A 61-year-old man was killed while crossing Highway 69 south of the Muskogee Turnpike Wednesday night, December 21, 2016. Troopers say Wallace Ingram was hit by a Honda Accord around 6:20 p.m. about 7 miles south of Wagoner.

Ingram had been involved in a wreck and was crossing the roadway to check on the other vehicle involved. Troopers say that's when he was struck and killed by Houston resident Adam J. Petit, 39.

Petit and his family - including two girls, ages 6 and 4 months, were treated and released for minor injuries, a collision report states.

The investigating trooper said the cause of the fatal collision and Petit's condition at the time of the wreck are under investigation.