Police: Man Uses Brick, Gun To Rob Tulsa Taco Bueno

Police are looking for a man who used a brick and gun to rob a Tulsa restaurant late Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Taco Bueno in the 4600 block of South Peoria on a report of an armed robbery at about 11 p.m.

Employees told officers a man who had covered his face threw a brick at a side glass door and climbed inside.

The workers said the man then showed a gun and took cash from the register before leaving.

A search of the neighborhood by the police helicopter and K-9 officers failed to locate the man.