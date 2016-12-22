Fire Damages Vehicles At Owasso Car Dealership

Fire broke out in the service area of Classic Chevrolet in Owasso late Wednesday night. Owasso firefighters were called to the business at Highway 169 and 86th Street North when an alarm sounded around 11:30 p.m. December 21, 2016.

They found smoke in one of the service bays just north of the showroom. It appeared to have started in the undercarriage of a car an employee identified as a Chevrolet Spark.

Firefighters used water and foam to put the fire out. They opened up all the doors to get the smoke out.

One car was destroyed and at least two others damaged, but the business should be fully operational Thursday.

The fire marshall was called in to investigate.