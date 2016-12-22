Leaks Lead To 'Water Emergency' In Caney, Kansas

The Montgomery County, Kansas community of Caney has declared a water emergency.

Officials say two major water leaks have caused the city to shut down its water system because of low water pressure.

The Caney Police Department is handing out bottled water at its station at 4th and Main and the Fire Department has set up a tank of potable water at 3rd and Spring, where residents can fill their own containers to use for flushing and cleaning.

No word on when the water leaks will be repaired and the water turned back on.