Two Arrested In Stolen Car Thanks To Alert Tulsa Police Officer

Image of one of the people being arrested.

Image of the scene of the arrests.

Tulsa Police arrested two people Thursday morning after finding a car that had been stolen 24 hours earlier.

An officer noticed the car sitting outside the Dollar General near Latimer and North Sheridan Thursday morning. Running the plate, the officer discovered the car had been stolen Wednesday morning.

Officers waited outside the store and when two people came out and got into the car, police arrested them.

Police said the owner had left the car running in the driveway near Admiral and Lewis Wednesday morning to let it warm up, and someone got into it and drove off.