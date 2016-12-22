OHP Pilot Spots Fire Trucks Stolen From Oaks, Leach Departments - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP Pilot Spots Fire Trucks Stolen From Oaks, Leach Departments

LEACH, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Aircraft Division pilot spotted two trucks stolen overnight from Green Country fire departments. News On 6 reporter Tess Maune is riding along as the trucks are recovered south of Oaks.

The trucks were recovered in a rural area, driven into a field. It's believed they are badly damaged. 

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man on outstanding warrants about four miles west of where the trucks were found. 

He claims he was not involved in the thefts. He's currently being questioned by Cherokee County investigators. 

Leach Fire Department in Delaware County and Oaks Fire Department in Cherokee County both got hit overnight. Valuable and life-saving equipment was taken.

Leach Volunteer Fire Chief Tom Pearce said their truck was stolen around 3:30 a.m. in Leach, located in southwestern Delaware County along Highway 412 Scenic Highway.

Two men stole the Leach Volunteer Fire Department's rescue vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-0350 Extended cab truck. It's equipped with the department's jaws of life and other medical equipment. 

The chief estimated the value of just the equipment on the truck to be between $175-$200,000. 

The Oaks Fire Department lost a rescue truck from Station 2 at Rockyford. It was a 2000 White Chevrolet 1500 with a black bed. It also had life-saving equipment on it.

