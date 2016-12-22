Man Uses Mailbox To Steal Cigarettes From Tulsa Business, Police Say

Police arrested a man early Thursday for allegedly using a mailbox to break into and steal cigarettes from a Tulsa gas station.

Officers said a witness called police when he saw 26-year-old Dakota Holcomb pull a mailbox out of the ground and use it to break a hole in a door window of the Shell station at 1st and Utica at about 3 a.m.

Police said Holcomb then walked off. He was spotted by officers several blocks away and taken into custody.

They said EMSA paramedics treated Holcomb for some cuts on his hands before Dakota Holcomb was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a second-degree burglary complaint.