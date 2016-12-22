Kellyville-Area Man Shot To Death Overnight

Creek Nation Lighthorse police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the Kellyville area. Eric Spencer, 38, was killed in the early hours of Thursday morning, December 22, 2016.

Muskogee Creek Nation spokesperson Geebon Gouge said law enforcement was called around 5 a.m. to investigate the death at a residence. They found the victim and have one person in custody for questioning, he said.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigating are assisting Creek Lighthorse Police.

Creek County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were called in to secure the scene until the arrival of Creek County Lighthorse Police who are in charge of the investigation.

A family member told News On 6 Spencer was about to start an out-of-state job.