Oklahoma Records First Flu Death This Season - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Records First Flu Death This Season

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

State health officials say Oklahoma has recorded its first death due to influenza this flu season.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says that death happened in Johnston County, which is located in south central Oklahoma.  

Meanwhile, the number of flu hospitalizations continue to rise across Oklahoma as 12 more people were hospitalized in the past week, state health officials said. 

The OSDH says 54 people have now been hospitalized since the flu season began in October. 

Last week, the department reported 42 hospitalizations in 16 counties. This week, the OSDH says there have been 54 cases in 21 counties. 

The 12 new hospitalizations over the past week happened in Cleveland, Creek, Johnston, Logan, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Payne and Tulsa counties. 

Tulsa County continues to report the most cases across the state, with 11 confirmed flu cases.

  • Adair 1
  • Carter  2
  • Cherokee 1
  • Cleveland  5
  • Creek  4
  • Hughes  1
  • Johnston 1
  • Logan  5
  • Mayes 1
  • McClain 1
  • Muskogee  4
  • Oklahoma  8
  • Pawnee 1
  • Payne 1
  • Pottawatomie  2
  • Seminole 1
  • Stephens  1
  • Tulsa  11
  • Wagoner 1 
  • Washington 1 
  • Washita 1 

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.