Oklahoma Records First Flu Death This Season

State health officials say Oklahoma has recorded its first death due to influenza this flu season.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says that death happened in Johnston County, which is located in south central Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the number of flu hospitalizations continue to rise across Oklahoma as 12 more people were hospitalized in the past week, state health officials said.

The OSDH says 54 people have now been hospitalized since the flu season began in October.

Last week, the department reported 42 hospitalizations in 16 counties. This week, the OSDH says there have been 54 cases in 21 counties.

The 12 new hospitalizations over the past week happened in Cleveland, Creek, Johnston, Logan, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Payne and Tulsa counties.

Tulsa County continues to report the most cases across the state, with 11 confirmed flu cases.

Adair 1

Carter 2

Cherokee 1

Cleveland 5

Creek 4

Hughes 1

Johnston 1

Logan 5

Mayes 1

McClain 1

Muskogee 4

Oklahoma 8

Pawnee 1

Payne 1

Pottawatomie 2

Seminole 1

Stephens 1

Tulsa 11

Wagoner 1

Washington 1

Washita 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.