Cloudy, Cool With Chance Of Rain Across NE Oklahoma

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Cloudy skies have quickly returned to eastern Oklahoma and while it might look like rain today, better rain chances are coming for the holiday weekend.

That cloud cover and a brisk northeast breeze will keep our temperatures from warming up much more on Thursday, with highs primarily in the mid to upper 40s. It may “look” like rain for much of the day as moisture increases, but we only expect a few sprinkles to reach the ground today thanks to drier air at the surface.

That increase in moisture will continue into Friday though, when better rain chances return. A few isolated light showers could return by Friday morning, but our temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, keeping everything as liquid precipitation. Light rain showers look to become more widespread by the afternoon hours Friday, and we’ll continue with another brisk day with highs back only in the 40s.

A big warming trend begins to kick in as we head into Christmas weekend! Outside of a very isolated shower, most of Christmas Eve is looking dry with afternoon highs climbing well into the upper 50s. A steady south breeze will also help hold our temperatures in the 50s throughout the evening of Christmas Eve.

Unseasonably warm and windy weather looks to greet us by Christmas Day Sunday ahead of a strong storm system. We’ll be very far from a White Christmas with highs in the upper 60s by Christmas afternoon! Storms are likely by Sunday afternoon and evening, a few of which could be strong to severe. We’ll continue to watch that threat closely for you!

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

