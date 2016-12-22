Craig County Woman Pleads Guilty In 83-Year-Old's Beating Death

A Craig County woman has pleaded guilty to murder and robbery. Prosecutors say Chelsea Raulston beat 83-year-old Velma Bennett to death back in August.

They say Bennett was letting Raulston and another woman live in an RV on her property in Bluejacket because she felt sorry for them.

Raulston will learn her sentence in February. She is current serving time at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

