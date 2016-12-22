Tulsans' Generosity Makes Christmas Merrier For Soldier, Family

"The other day, I said I lost my faith in humanity, this whole thing wasn't about donations or anything, we just wanted our story told. Faith in humanity restored," Tyler said.

Someone had broken out the windows, which cost him $400 – their entire budget for the trip and Christmas.

After we aired a story on Even Tyler, the soldier whose truck was vandalized after a wreck when he brought his family home to Oklahoma for Christmas, people responded with open hearts.

The generosity of our News On 6 viewers has made Christmas a lot merrier for a soldier and his family.

After we aired a story on Even Tyler, the soldier whose truck was vandalized after a wreck when he brought his family home to Oklahoma for Christmas, people responded with open hearts.

We asked Tyler to bring his family to the TV station to deliver a little good news.

Tyler drove his family six hours to the Tulsa area for Christmas when they had a wreck. He had to leave his truck on the highway overnight, and when he went back to get it, someone had broken out the windows, which cost him $400 – their entire budget for the trip and Christmas.

Lori: "So, not only did they give you your $400 back, they brought you more than $1,100, isn't that great?"

Lots of veterans and people who wanted to remain anonymous dropped off donations.

Tyler deploys to Kuwait in a month and will be gone from his wife, two little girls and family for nearly a year.

Lori: "It's important you know how much people appreciate your service."

Tyler: "I thank you, it doesn't go unnoticed. I thank everybody, Merry Christmas to everybody."

He even had a woman track them down on Facebook to offer help.