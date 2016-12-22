Several In Hospital After Multiple Crashes Near Sapulpa

Still from video shot by News On 6 viewer Patti Ross.

Several people are in the hospital after a three-car wreck on Highway 33 near 326th West Avenue just outside Sapulpa.

State troopers say witnesses reported seeing a car swerving as it headed west and suddenly hit another car, which rolled over several times. There were four people inside.

The original car kept going and hit an SUV with five people inside.

The impact caused both cars to catch fire.

No word tonight if there will be any criminal charges filed.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.