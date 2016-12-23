BTW's Justice Hill Is Dominating As A True Freshman At OSU

The Bob Hurley Athlete of the Year award winners last year are already making an impact at their respective colleges.

Locust Grove's Mason Fine is starting at North Texas, McLain's Josh Jacobs is in the starting running back rotation for No. 1 Alabama and at Oklahoma State, Booker T. Washington’s Justice Hill is dominating as a true freshman.

"At the beginning of the season I didn't know if I was going to play, especially the first couple of games,” said Hill. “I was getting a couple of carries and stuff. It was really a shock."

But maybe it shouldn't have been. People who watched OSU’s preseason practice realized the former Bob Hurley Athlete of the Week had the “it factor” when he was at Booker T.

In fact, when he got to college, that “it factor” showed on the field.

"A lot of scrimmages, I was doing well; a lot of practices, I was doing well,” Hill recalled. “I didn't know what the actual game was going to be like. Coming in the first couple of games I didn't get too many carries, but I just wanted to come in every day, keep working.”

In the first three games, he had total carries of seven, five and 12.

The next four games, he was the feature guy. He tallied 20 carries versus Baylor and 25 carries versus Texas.

The games all led up to a record-setting year for Hill, breaking the Cowboys’ freshman rushing record, running for over 1,000 yards to beat Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders.

That’s not bad for a humble kid from Booker T.

"It's been a good feeling, but nothing I haven't felt before,” he stated. “I just come in, practice, play."