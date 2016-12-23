Two Men Rob Tulsa McDonalds At Gunpoint - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Two Men Rob Tulsa McDonalds At Gunpoint

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have not found two men who they say robbed a Tulsa restaurant early Friday.

Officers got called to the McDonalds, in the 4700 block of South Harvard just before 2:30 a.m.  

Employees told police two armed men broke out a door window to the restaurant, then went inside.

They said the pair then ordered workers to lie on the floor. After getting the money from the restaurant, the two men ran out the broken door. 

Police used a K-9 officers to try and track the pair but failed to find the two men.

Officers say no restaurant employees were injured in the robbery.

