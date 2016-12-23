Rain Showers Move Across Eastern Oklahoma

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40's by lunch time today as light rain continues to fall.

That light rain has been falling across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas since early Friday and it will continue for most of the day here in eastern Oklahoma.

By mid day Friday most of the rain will be across eastern and central Oklahoma then shift into southeastern Oklahoma by this afternoon and evening. Not expecting much for rainfall amounts.

Highs today in the mid to upper 40's. 47 in Tulsa, 48 for Bartlesville, 45 for Muskogee and 44 in McAlester.

Tonight, rain will be confined to southeastern Oklahoma as this upper level wave leaves the area. Rain chances continue to remain low for Christmas Eve but a few showers could break out in the afternoon. As warm moist air is in place, any slight energy moving overhead could help produce a shower or two.

The main storm system will move in on Christmas Day. Areas of heavy rain and storms will be possible mainly in the afternoon and evening across eastern Oklahoma. Strong to severe storms are also likely with this system. Damaging winds will be the main threat but some large hail and torrential downpours will be possible. Highs will be very warm in the mid to upper 60's. 70's possible also south of the metro.

This forecast will put us in at least the top 7 warmest Christmas highs on record.

If you are traveling, this storm system will impact most of the central region of the country from Oklahoma northward. Rain and storms expected into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Winter weather will then be an issue a little farther north.

A cold front associated with this system will move through Christmas night causing temperatures to start a cooling trend for the beginning of next week. Another storm system looks to be right on the heels coming in for the middle of next week.