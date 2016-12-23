Holiday Travel Underway For Thousands Of Oklahomans

AAA expects a record number of Americans will travel during the holidays, with many of them hitting the road or flying out Friday.

A lot of people will be catching their flight, with AAA defining Friday through January 1st as the year-end holiday travel period.

AAA predicts more than 900,000 Oklahomans will be traveling from Friday until New Years Day.

They say 91 percent of those travelers will be on the road, rather than by plane. AAA cites cheaper gasoline could be to blame, with the state average for a gallon of gas falling 20 cents from last year at this time.

Friday, Jack and Janet left Tulsa for Chicago to spend time with family for Christmas. Jack is surprised they made it through check-in so smoothly.

"The guy at the airport, the parking place, was really helpful to us and showed us right where to park and got us right here," he said.

Scott Dutton said the same as he and his wife, Maryanne, are heading to New Orleans for the holiday.

Dutton said, "I'm surprised that it's as light as it is. We thought there'd be more people."

Some flyers are already planning how they'll spend their travel time.

"I'm getting ready to try to find a new one to start, maybe in the airport," the Jordans said. "Crossword puzzles always seem to make the time go by fast."

The Jordans hope winter weather in the Midwest doesn't put a damper on their plans.

Janet said, "Hopefully, the roads and everything will be clear there enough to get in and get out."

If you are looking to catch a flight, AAA reports holiday airfares are up but rental car prices are down.

