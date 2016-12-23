Tulsa Fire Department Issues Dry Christmas Tree Warning

The Tulsa Fire Department wants to make sure homeowners water that indoor Christmas tree for the holidays.

They say that your Christmas could go up in flames if you don't keep the tree watered.

Firefighters showed it took no time at all for a fire to devour a dry Christmas tree. And if you add all the presents under the tree with wrapping paper, that is just more fuel for the fire.

The Tulsa Fire Department also recommends homeowners keep heaters and any open flame, like a candle at least six feet away from the Christmas tree.

They also recommend using the cooler LED lights to avoid a Christmas disaster.