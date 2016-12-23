Driver Sought After Tulsa To Collinsville High Speed Chase

Police are looking for a driver who sped off reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour during a chase from Tulsa to near Collinsville early Friday.

A Tulsa Police officer was checking on a suspicious car on 19th Street just after midnight, when the driver of the Cadillac drove off.

The chase went north on Highway 75. The driver got off at 126th Street North and headed east before ending up in a field near 136th Street North and Mingo south of Collinsville.

Police say the driver got out of the Cadillac and ran. Officers searched the area but could not find the driver.

No word from police on if the car was reported stolen or not.