Memorial Honors Tulsa Woman Murdered Five Years Ago

A Tulsa resident took time late Thursday to remember the unsolved murder of a woman who was killed working at a gas station in 2011.

Jennifer Harmon says Peggy Gaytan, 55, worked at the Shell gas station at 36th and Harvard when two mask men entered the store. Tulsa Police believe one of the men put a gun to Gaytan's head and shot her. Both men then ran away.

Harmon, who is part of the neighborhood's Alert Neighbor program set up the memorial like she has done each year since 2012 to honor Gaytan.

Police told News On 6 in 2011 they believe the same two men robbed another Tulsa convenience store just a few days before.

Harmon believes someone still knows what happened and knows who Peggy Gaytan's killers are.

Tulsa Police want to solve this crime and if anyone knows anything, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.