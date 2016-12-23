Memorial Honors Tulsa Woman Murdered Five Years Ago - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Memorial Honors Tulsa Woman Murdered Five Years Ago

Posted: Updated:
By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa resident took time late Thursday to remember the unsolved murder of a woman who was killed working at a gas station in 2011.

Jennifer Harmon says Peggy Gaytan, 55, worked at the Shell gas station at 36th and Harvard when two mask men entered the store.  Tulsa Police believe one of the men put a gun to Gaytan's head and shot her.  Both men then ran away.

Harmon, who is part of the neighborhood's Alert Neighbor program set up the memorial like she has done each year since 2012 to honor Gaytan.

12/22/2014 Related Story: Friends, Family Honor Life Of Oklahoma Woman Shooting Victim

Police told News On 6 in 2011 they believe the same two men robbed another Tulsa convenience store just a few days before.

Harmon believes someone still knows what happened and knows who Peggy Gaytan's killers are.

Tulsa Police want to solve this crime and if anyone knows anything, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.