Teen Arrested In Shooting Death Of Okmulgee Man

Police arrested an Okmulgee teen on a first-degree murder complaint late Thursday in connection with the shooting death of another Okmulgee man Wednesday evening.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says the suspect is 18-year-old William Shirley.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of West 8th Street around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 after a report of a shooting. Inside the home, they found 26-year-old Kenneth Fultz dead.

Chief Prentice said Shirley has been booked into the Okmulgee County jail.

He says their department is still investigating Fultz's death and are still asking anyone with information about the crime to call Okmulgee Police Department at 918-756-3511.