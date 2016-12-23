Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Flight To Los Angeles

Carrie Fisher suffered a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles amidst her book tour, according to multiple reports.

The veteran “Star Wars” actress went into cardiac arrest on her flight while other people on board administered CPR, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Times reports Fisher is in critical condition.

While not confirming the passenger was Fisher, an airport police official told ET, “Airport police officers responded to an incident at 12:15pm at Terminal 7 regarding a female victim who went into cardiac arrest. When police arrived, LAFD was already performing CPR on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”

A law enforcement source later told CBS News that Fisher was indeed the person being referred to in the emergency reports.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that paramedics performed “Advanced Life Support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

Actress Anna Akana, who also calls herself a fan of Fisher’s, said she was on the flight and tweeted, “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK.” She also added that the flight crew and doctor and nurse passengers jumped into action during the episode. Her boyfriend, comedian Brad Gage, tweeted, “I’m in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs.”

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK ?? — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill tweeted, “as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher.”

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Actors Gwendolyn Christie and William Shatner also tweeted their support for Fisher.

“Sending you the universes most powerful Force,” wrote Christie.

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX??? — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

Fisher has been open about her past struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, as well as mental illness. In 2013, she was hospitalized due to an incident relating to her bipolar disorder.

In the actress’ latest book is “The Princess Diarist,” but perhaps her most well-known book was 1987’s “Postcards from the Edge,” a semi-autobiographical novel that was adapted into a film of the same name. Her most recent movie was “The Force Awakens,” and she is set to appear in “Star Wars: Episode VIII” in 2017.

Fisher is the daughter of Debbie Reynolds, and her own daughter, Billie Lourd, is an actress on “Scream Queens.”