Sand Springs Police: Man Dies From Injuries Following High-Speed Chase

Sand Springs police say one of the suspects involved in a chase and crash on Highway 64 on Wednesday has died from his injuries.

Officers say Ronell Sims died late Thursday night.

It started when police tried to pull over a car with three theft suspects. A high-speed chase ended when the car lost control near the IDL, rolling several times.

12/21/2016 Related Story: Police Name Three Theft Suspects Injured In Sand Springs Pursuit

Sims was thrown from the vehicle.

The district attorney will now decide whether the two other suspects will face charges.