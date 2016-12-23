BAPD: Woman Arrested For Abandoning Children At Santa Claus Disp - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

BAPD: Woman Arrested For Abandoning Children At Santa Claus Display

Police arrested Hailey Jean Daniels for child endangerment. [Tulsa County jail] Police arrested Hailey Jean Daniels for child endangerment. [Tulsa County jail]
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A woman was arrested after police say she abandoned three children at a Santa Claus display.

According to police, officers responded to a business near Hillside Drive and Bass Pro Drive in reference to found children Thursday night.

Police said the staff was caring for three children – ages 6, 6, and 7 – after they were found near the Santa Claus display.

Staff told police the children were left unsupervised for two hours and that the children said they hadn't eaten since early that morning.

They told police they had a picture of the children with the caretaker, Hailey Jean Daniels, and that employees swept the store but could not find her.

Eventually Daniels was located, police said she was found intoxicated and on a controlled dangerous substance.

Daniels told police she was the children's godmother but only knew the first name of their mother and no other information, the report says.

According to the arrest report, Daniels said she was gone for an hour and a half and asked the staff to watch the children while she looked for her ride. The report says she told police she walked to another business to make a call and came back.

She also said she was going to file a complaint against the store because they wouldn't watch the children for her, according to the report.

Police arrested Daniels for child endangerment.

Oklahoma DHS was contacted and responded to the scene. All three children are now in protective custody.

