Strangers Bring Merry Christmas To Family Of Murdered Tulsa Woman

When Angie Floyd was murdered earlier this month she left behind twin, 9-year-old daughters and a 10-year-old son.

The family was overwhelmed and there wasn't any money for Christmas, but some Good Samaritans stepped in to change that.

They donated $1,000 to buy presents for the children, knowing it won't take away the pain of losing their mother, but hoping to bring them some joy on Christmas morning.

Chad Johnson knows exactly what his children want for Christmas - they even made a wish list.

He said everything's been turned upside down since Angie's murder; he's gone from having his children on weekends to being a full-time, single parent.

Johnson said Angie was always outgoing.

"Big personality, she'd help anybody, give the shirt off her back. She's gonna be missed by a lot of people," he said.

Police arrested Angie's friend, Montoya Corbitt, who claimed the stabbing was self-defense.

Johnson's focus is helping the kids adjust to a new normal.

"It's going to get harder before it gets easier," he said.

Johnson picked out dolls for the girls, Legos and a Nerf gun for his son, a bike and shoes for all, thanks to the kindness of people he's never even met.

"Honestly, you guys helped put my faith back in people,” he said. “I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. It means the most to me. You guys are making my kids happy this year, with all the bad things happening with them, I'm very thankful and grateful."

Johnson said he hopes his children know they are loved this Christmas, not just by family but by others who offered their assistance in their time of need.

"I can't wait to see their faces. I'll take pictures because I want you guys to see how happy you made them," he said.

Bringing joy to children at Christmas, especially at a time like this, embodies the true Christmas spirit.