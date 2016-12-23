Suspect In OK Fire Truck Thefts Said He Just Went For A Ride

Derrick Taylor told us Thursday that he had nothing to do with the thefts, but during an arraignment Friday, the sheriff's office said he told the judge all he did was go for a ride.

A man suspected of stealing fire trucks from the Leach and Oaks Volunteer Fire Departments went before a judge Friday.

The highway patrol's airplane found the trucks in a remote area of Cherokee County.

No one else has been arrested.