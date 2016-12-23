Broken Arrow Home, Car Hit In Drive-By Shooting

Police are trying to determine who shot at a Broken Arrow home from a moving vehicle Friday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 7800 block of South Gum Avenue to check out a report of shots fired.

Police arrived to find bullets had struck a home and silver car parked out front.

Officers said there were several people home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 918-451-8200 and talk with detective Mark Bark at extension 8723.