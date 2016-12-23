ORU Tops Richmond, 87-72

The final rounds of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft wrapped Wednesday and multiple players in Oklahoma went off the board.More >>
The final rounds of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft wrapped Wednesday and multiple players in Oklahoma went off the board.More >>
Oral Roberts catcher Matt Whatley was selected as one of three finalists for the prestigious 2017 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com.More >>
Oral Roberts catcher Matt Whatley was selected as one of three finalists for the prestigious 2017 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Kevin Durant took to the comment section on his YouTube page to commend Russell Westbrook on winning the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award.More >>
Kevin Durant took to the comment section on his YouTube page to commend Russell Westbrook on winning the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award.More >>
Russell Westbrook has won the NBA's MVP award after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles last season.More >>
Russell Westbrook has won the NBA's MVP award after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles last season.More >>
Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for a season and won his second scoring title.More >>
Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for a season and won his second scoring title.More >>
Terrance Ferguson's family is happy the Thunder drafted him and happy he's returning to Oklahoma.More >>
Terrance Ferguson's family is happy the Thunder drafted him and happy he's returning to Oklahoma.More >>