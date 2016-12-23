Deputy, Bystander Help Save Victims In Creek County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Deputy, Bystander Help Save Victims In Creek County Crash

Posted: Updated:
One car rolled over and the other one was on fire; victims, including children, were pulled out by complete strangers. One car rolled over and the other one was on fire; victims, including children, were pulled out by complete strangers.
Creek County Sheriff's Deputy Brandan Welsh was on his way to another call when he came across the crash. Creek County Sheriff's Deputy Brandan Welsh was on his way to another call when he came across the crash.
Shawn Eldredge is one of the bystanders who came to the rescue to get those trapped in a fiery crash to safety Thursday evening on Highway 33. Shawn Eldredge is one of the bystanders who came to the rescue to get those trapped in a fiery crash to safety Thursday evening on Highway 33.
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A deputy and a neighbor are being called heroes after they jumped in to get several people trapped in two cars after a fiery crash in Creek County.

Neither of them will call themselves heroes, but they worked to kick out windows and get several people, including small children, to safety.
Shawn Eldredge is one of the bystanders who came to the rescue to get those trapped in a fiery crash to safety Thursday evening on Highway 33.

"I'm pretty confident. The normal person, just about anybody, else would've done the same thing. It's just something you do," he said.

One car rolled over and the other one was on fire; victims, including children, were pulled out by complete strangers.

12/22/2016 Related Story: Several In Hospital After Multiple Crashes Near Sapulpa

"There was quite a few people just doing what they could do to help," Eldredge said.

Creek County Sheriff's Deputy Brandan Welsh was on his way to another call when he came across the crash.

"The other citizens that were out there helping, they had already pulled the kid out of that car. They pulled three kids out of the car that was on its side, and they were working on that and they were able to break the windshield and we were able to get her out," he said.

Welsh remembered having to break a seat in half to pull a woman out.

"I don't consider myself a hero, I was just helping someone just I think the rest of them out there a lot of people would do," he said.

Both Welsh and Eldredge knew they had to help.

Welsh said, "They got out and risked their lives too, with nothing on the line."

State troopers said witnesses reported seeing a car swerving as it headed west on Highway 33 and hit another car, causing it roll over several times.

Eldredge said, "That's the first thing I did when I got home...I grabbed my little one and held her tight."

The extent of the injuries and if any charges will be filed against the driver are unknown right now. Troopers are still working to complete the investigation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.