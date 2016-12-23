Tulsa Shoppers Brave Traffic, Crowds For Last-Minute Gifts

A four-car accident sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, and caused traffic in the area to come to a halt.

AAA expects a record number of Americans to travel over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, but don't be surprised if you see traffic tie-ups Saturday around malls and shopping centers in Green Country.

A lot of places closed their doors at 10:00 Friday night, but many of them reopen Saturday morning for truly, last, last minute shoppers.

“My sister is actually doing the last minute shopping," said Floyd Smith Friday evening.

Before people could find that gift, they first needed to find a parking spot.

Smith said, "It took longer to get here than it did to look around."

That was the main issue people faced - roads were jammed and parking lots were over-crowded. It took some, what seemed like forever, to get to the store.

"And just like, on 71st to get to the mall, it took us 40 minutes," one shopper said.

Traffic was snarled just down the road from Woodland Hills in Tulsa on 169. A four-car accident sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries and caused traffic in the area to come to a halt.

Marty: "What do you think of the crowds?"

Smith: "It's pretty hectic."

Eileen Neighbors said, "It has been really crazy, really busy. Lots of people shopping, lots of people getting their last-minute gifts."

But for many people, the shopping is now done.

"Definitely won't be back tomorrow," Smith said.

Many places will be open Saturday for anyone that needs a last-minute gift. Woodland Hills Mall opens its doors at 8:00 in the morning and will close at 6 p.m.