Tulsa Shoppers Brave Traffic, Crowds For Last-Minute Gifts - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Shoppers Brave Traffic, Crowds For Last-Minute Gifts

Posted: Updated:
For many people, fighting to change lanes and the crowds is worth it. For many people, fighting to change lanes and the crowds is worth it.
A four-car accident sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, and caused traffic in the area to come to a halt. A four-car accident sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, and caused traffic in the area to come to a halt.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

AAA expects a record number of Americans to travel over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, but don't be surprised if you see traffic tie-ups Saturday around malls and shopping centers in Green Country.

A lot of places closed their doors at 10:00 Friday night, but many of them reopen Saturday morning for truly, last, last minute shoppers.

“My sister is actually doing the last minute shopping," said Floyd Smith Friday evening.

Before people could find that gift, they first needed to find a parking spot.

Smith said, "It took longer to get here than it did to look around."

That was the main issue people faced - roads were jammed and parking lots were over-crowded. It took some, what seemed like forever, to get to the store.

"And just like, on 71st to get to the mall, it took us 40 minutes," one shopper said.

Traffic was snarled just down the road from Woodland Hills in Tulsa on 169. A four-car accident sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries and caused traffic in the area to come to a halt.

But fighting to change lanes, and the crowds, is worth it. 

Marty: "What do you think of the crowds?"
Smith: "It's pretty hectic."

Eileen Neighbors said, "It has been really crazy, really busy. Lots of people shopping, lots of people getting their last-minute gifts."

But for many people, the shopping is now done.

"Definitely won't be back tomorrow," Smith said.

Many places will be open Saturday for anyone that needs a last-minute gift. Woodland Hills Mall opens its doors at 8:00 in the morning and will close at 6 p.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.