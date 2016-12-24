Dense Fog Advisory For Northeast Oklahoma

A very dense fog is covering Tulsa and most of northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas early Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. Thanks to the fog, visibilities are down to a quarter of a mile or much less.

Weather Alerts

The fog is causing hazardous driving conditions. Law enforcement is urging drivers to slow down, use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

News On 6 Live Traffic Map