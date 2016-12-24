Police Search For Four Men After Robbery At Tulsa Restaurant

Police say a patrol officer happened to be driving by a south Tulsa restaurant late Friday when he saw four men run out the front door.

They said by the time that officer had turned around, the four men were gone and he learned the Qdoba restaurant in the 7100 block of South Lewis had just been robbed.

An employee said the men, one of which was armed , entered the restaurant and took cash from the register before fleeing.

Police searched the area around the store but could not find the four men.

They say no one injured in the robbery.