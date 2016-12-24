Fog Slows Holiday Travel In Oklahoma

Oklahomans traveling on Christmas Eve should expect company and maybe some headaches in the air and on the ground..

Saturday morning, things were for the most part quiet at Tulsa International Airport. One United Airlines flight from Tulsa to Denver was delayed over five hours as the plane was delayed arriving into Tulsa.

Other than some other minor delays for departing flights, things were running smoothly at the airport.

Tulsa International Airport flight information

TIA officials say around 37,000 people traveled in and out of the airport over the four day holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, foggy conditions Saturday morning slowed traffic on highways across eastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas.

News On 6 Live Traffic Map

Because of the fog, drivers are urged to slow down.

Highway driving conditions....

Oklahoma Highway Information Map

Kansas Highway Information Map

Missouri Highway Information Map

Arkansas Highway Information Map

Texas Highway Information Map