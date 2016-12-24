Tracking Santa Claus Online

Jury selection continues in the day ahead in the third murder trial of former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler.More >>
Jury selection continues in the day ahead in the third murder trial of former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler.More >>
Many Oklahomans say they're worried about how the Republican health care bill could affect their quality of life.More >>
Many Oklahomans say they're worried about how the Republican health care bill could affect their quality of life.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!