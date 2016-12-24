Tracking Santa Claus Online

You can watch Santa Claus online has he travels around the globe delivering Christmas presents.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD is tracking the man in the red suit with its NORAD Santa Tracker.

Since 1955, NORAD has been using its satellites, high-powered radar, jet fighters and special Santa cameras to track Santa Claus as he makes his journey around the world.

NORAD is a joint command by the United States and Canada charged with the mission of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning in the defense of North America.

But on December 24th they have an extra special duty, tracking Santa Claus.

NORAD tracking Santa is a national tradition that really began by accident.

According to the NORAD website, on December 24, 1955, a young boy accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The boy was actually trying to call Santa, but dialed a misprinted phone number from a department store advertisement in the local newspaper. The operations center director was quick to realize a mistake had been made, and assured the boy that CONAD would guarantee Santa a safe journey from the North Pole.

The tradition continued when CONAD became NORAD when it was formed in 1958. Each year since, NORAD has dutifully reported Santa’s location on December 24th to millions of children and families across the globe.